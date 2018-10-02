7 ON YOUR SIDE

Bay Area woman finds metallic particles in brand new oven

EMBED </>More Videos

A Bay Area woman became concerned when she found dust-like metallic particles in her brand new oven. (Photo by Marcia Elia)

by Randall Yip and Michael Finney
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Bay Area woman became concerned when she found dust-like metallic particles in her brand new oven. She turned to 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney for help.

Marcia Elia wanted to spoil herself, so she put in a new granite counter top in her kitchen, refinished her cabinets and brought a brand new oven.

RELATED: Burst water pipe? Woman told to wait a week for plumber

The first time the oven was used, she found mysterious particles sprinkled on the inside of her appliance.

"The whole bottom of the oven was covered with those and a fine dust. So very strange," she said.

She called Kitchenaide, but was immediately referred to parent company Whirlpool.

A rep advised her to clean the oven and try using it again and she did.

"The next morning I came out, opened up the oven. It had flakes again," said Marcia. "Didn't have as many flakes. It had little flakes, but it had like a dust."

Marcia took a picture of the particles in her oven.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side helps woman with appliance warranty

Marcia said it concerned her because she didn't know what they were.

She asked that the oven be replaced under her one year manufacturer's warranty. The company declined because it was beyond the 30-day return period.

"That is the point in time I said, Michael Finney On Your Side because I know, I'm getting nowhere," she said.

We contacted Whirlpool and Marcia says it sent out a service technician who came to look for chipped paint in the oven.

Eventually the company agreed to replace the oven altogether.

Whirlpool told us, "Although we cannot speculate about what happened with this particular product, Whirlpool is committed to delivering safe, innovative products to consumers."

"Thank God for Michael Finney because otherwise I would have still sat with that oven and it would be a boat anchor," said Marcia.

We'll update this story if we learn what the substance might have been.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeappliances7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernswarranty
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer groups want phone privacy rule changes
Consumer Catch-up: JetBlue economy fare, more used cars
After Facebook breach, what can you do to protect yourself?
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Ceres Smoothies to Go, Alameda Home & Garden Show
More 7 On Your Side
HOME & GARDEN
Burst water pipe? Woman told to wait a week for plumber
BAY AREA LIFE: 7 tips for remodeling!
BAY AREA LIFE: Complete buyers guide for garage doors!
How remodeling your home may get you big discounts on homeowners insurance
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 'Video vigilantes' documenting SF drug use hope for stronger city response
EXCLUSIVE: Former Yale classmate of Brett Kavanaugh speaking out
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
First rain of season delights, surprises many in North Bay
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
San Mateo Co. exempt from BART fare evasion crackdown
Robin Williams' collection of art, memorabilia to be auctioned off
SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until at least Oct. 12
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen act caught on camera at San Francisco BART station
New law aims to fix housing crisis with BART's help
Legal turning point in Martins Beach access battle
Pro-golfer, KPMG partners shine spotlight on literacy for South Bay students
Encinitas shark attack victim ID'd; will make full recovery
More News