SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For those with homeowners insurance, there can be benefits to switching it up. Is it right for you?
Seven on Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor, Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook.
You have until March 25 to see Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook report on homeowners insurance.
And you can compare homeowners insurance rates with the California Department of Insurance, by clicking here.
Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Benefits of switching homeowners insurance: Is it right for you?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: More singles are becoming homeowners, the Bay Area tops the list of best money managers, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls F-150 trucks due to headlight issue, 'voice cloning' allows scammers to create convincing fakes, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More