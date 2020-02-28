7 On Your Side

Benefits of switching homeowners insurance: Is it right for you?

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For those with homeowners insurance, there can be benefits to switching it up. Is it right for you?

Seven on Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor, Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook.

You have until March 25 to see Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook report on homeowners insurance.

And you can compare homeowners insurance rates with the California Department of Insurance, by clicking here.

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensan franciscoinsurancemoneypersonal finance7 on your sidehomeownersconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: More singles are becoming homeowners, the Bay Area tops the list of best money managers, and more
Animal abuse trial for dog trainer begins in Martinez
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls F-150 trucks due to headlight issue, 'voice cloning' allows scammers to create convincing fakes, and more
Bay Area workers get tax statements from employers that didn't hire them
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who can beat Trump? Exploring the question of 'electability' in Democratic primary
Suspect arrested after Asian man attacked in SF
Gov. Newsom tours tiny homes in San Jose
11-year-old boy killed after vehicle, pedestrian accident in Antioch
Woman dragged, robbed of purse in San Francisco's Chinatown
Gov. Newsom addresses first unknown origin coronavirus case
Watch 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday' on ABC7 Sunday
Show More
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Officials: Coronavirus patient was treated at Vacaville hospital before transfer
Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
More TOP STORIES News