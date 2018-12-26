Would you live in a tiny home? A recent poll says there is growing demand and interest in them.
Tiny homes are seen as an appealing solution to the nation's affordable housing crisis. They're already popular in big cities, but demand for the small dwellings is getting bigger everywhere.
Here's a closer look at what's driving up interest.
Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Sidehere.
Demand for tiny homes getting bigger
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More 7 On Your Side
HOME & GARDEN
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
More News