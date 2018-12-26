7 ON YOUR SIDE

Demand for tiny homes getting bigger

EMBED </>More Videos

Tiny homes are seen as an appealing solution to the nation's affordable housing crisis. (KGO-TV)

By
Would you live in a tiny home? A recent poll says there is growing demand and interest in them.

Tiny homes are seen as an appealing solution to the nation's affordable housing crisis. They're already popular in big cities, but demand for the small dwellings is getting bigger everywhere.

Here's a closer look at what's driving up interest.

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Sidehere.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homereal estateaffordable housingu.s. & world7 On Your Sideconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How to spot knockoff toys when shopping online
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Win a free basket of hand-rolled lumpia plus energizing caffeine mints
7 On Your Side FAQ
Contact 7 On Your Side
More 7 On Your Side
HOME & GARDEN
What holiday trash can and can't be recycled
Live life comfortably with La-Z-Boy
Demolition of affordable housing units passes in Mountain View
How to make sure your holiday lights are safe this holiday season
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Family discovers body of man who died in South Bay crash
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
SF makes national headlines after NYT article wishes 'May your city never become San Francisco'
BevMo warns customers of hack that may have exposed payment information
Report: holiday sales reach 6-year high
NJ team to skip events with ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks
San Jose girl dies in fall from Arizona overlook
How to de-stress after the holidays
Show More
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Witness recalls hearing several gunshots, vehicle speeding off after officer was shot
Father and son use bed sheets to escape San Rafael fire
Residency requirements causing trouble for Real ID's in CA
What holiday trash can and can't be recycled
More News