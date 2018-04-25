7 ON YOUR SIDE

Fire extinguisher recall alarms American Canyon family

EMBED </>More Videos

A recall of fire extinguishers in November set off an alarm for one local family. They ran into delays trying to get theirs replaced. (KGO-TV)

By
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) --
A recall of fire extinguishers in November set off an alarm for one local family. They ran into delays trying to get theirs replaced.

This was part of a recall of 37 million fire extinguishers.

Eddie Berengue doesn't take any chances when it comes to fire at his American Canyon home. He's equipped his home with a fire extinguisher, a sprinkler system and smoke alarms.

"My younger sister was burned pretty severely on her arms in a kitchen fire. Fires are just nothing to play with," warned Eddie

Eddie and his wife, Judith, saw the voluntary recall of his fire extinguisher on the news.

RELATED: Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers

Kidde said the nozzles can become clogged and difficult to activate. They also warned those same nozzles can break off.

Eddie called Kidde. "The person I spoke to acted as if I was out of my mind. Recall. What are you talking about? We haven't been notified about any recall," he said.
Eddie says they told him to call back the next day after Kidde's staff was briefed.

It was then that the company told him he could expect a new fire extinguisher in 15 days.

"I waited 20 days. I called back. Oh, what was your name again? We don't have any record of you calling," he said.

Eddie and his wife grew more frustrated.

They were especially concerned because their grandchildren lived with them at the time.

"In case there's a fire or something like that, that would just be horrible. For something that senseless," said Eddie

RELATED: Kidde recalls certain models of its smoke alarms

The couple says Kidde blamed their wait on a crashed computer system.

The couple contacted 7 On Your Side. We contacted Kidde.

A spokeswoman told us, "It appears there was some information missing from his recall submission. Once we were made aware of the issue, we expedited shipment of a replacement unit."

Eddie and Judith are grateful for the help they received.

"Nothing would have been resolved unless you came in and helped us so thank you," said Judith.

Kidde tells us the safety of its customers is its priority.

Written and produced by Randall Yip

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homekiddefirerecallproduct recalls7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsAmerican Canyon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Kidde recalls certain models of its smoke alarms
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
More 7 On Your Side
HOME & GARDEN
BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Thinking of ditching the dryer? Try line-drying clothes instead!
BAY AREA LIFE: Solid wood furniture made to last!
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News