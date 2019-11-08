Home & Garden

How to choose a lawn care service

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Did the mowing, trimming, weeding, leaf blowing, and raking of summer yard work do you in? Are you thinking about hiring a service to do it all?

Now is the time to shop for a lawn care service. Consumer Reports shares some tips on finding the right one.

Fall is a great time to start assessing these services. But before you commit to spending hundreds of dollars a month, CR says take a look around your yard to get an idea about what you actually need from a lawn care service.

It's a good idea to ask friends and neighbors for recommendations and references. And be sure to ask companies you're considering certain questions. Do the employees have formal training or experience in lawn care? Are they licensed? (That may be a requirement in your state. In California, a landscaping contractor license (C-27) is required.)

An easy thing you can do is go online. A lot of states have resources to find out if a company is legitimate. And last, ask them if they're members of professional organizations. That'll give you a good idea of how serious they are about their trade.

RELATED: Waterless lawns considered the future of landscaping

A reputable lawn care company can give your lawn a "health checkup" and create a customized plan for your property.

Make sure that they test the soil, checking its acidity, and that they look at your plants to determine if they're healthy and growing in the right conditions.

And get multiple bids detailing the recommended services for your lawn and how much each will cost.

RELATED: Lawn-painting option saves money, water during drought

Another reason autumn is a great time to consider a lawn care service is that you can audition a company for fall cleanup, and if you like them, keep them onboard for spring and summer.

If you decide to take on your lawn yourself, investing in a top-performing lawn tractor will save you money over time. Consumer Reports recommends the John Deere E-160 for $2,300. It offers even cutting and excellent predicted reliability, and Consumer Reports surveys have found that its owners are extremely satisfied.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.

Take a look at all of 7 On Your Side's stories with Consumer Reports here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensan franciscolawnmowerconsumer reportshomegardening7 on your side
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART hero employee opens up about miracle rescue
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
Nonprofit led by senior citizens in Emeryville in need of help this holiday season
BART hero meets NFL Legend Jerry Rice
Racing boats flip and crash simultaneously in dramatic video
BURGLARY FAIL: Caught on camera falling through ceiling
Tunnel Tops Project in San Francisco kicks off second phase
Show More
Girls' Festival to be held in San Francisco this weekend
'Marvel's Hero Project' to feature 11-year-old boy's activism
Borderline shooting victims, survivors honored at memorial
'Ok Boomer': Viral insult casts light on generational divide
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
More TOP STORIES News