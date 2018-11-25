BAY AREA LIFE

La-Z-Boy's new Step Up Program features three levels of furniture

EMBED </>More Videos

From sectionals and sofas to iconic recliners, La-Z-Boy understands each customer's creative vision and need for quality.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Founded on the principles of innovation, comfort, and craftsmanship, La-Z-Boy has been furnishing homes since 1928. From sectionals and sofas to iconic recliners, La-Z-Boy understands each customer's creative vision and need for quality. Enjoy comfortable sofas and recliners from La-Z-Boy's new Step Up Program, which features three levels of furniture ranging from affordable to luxurious.

Find more information from La-Z-Boy here

See the latest episodes of Bay Area LIFE here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homebay area lifefurniturehome improvementSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
UnitedHealthcare making it their mission to create sustainable healthcare system
IBM launches Call for Code to help first responders
Bay Area LIFE: Harlem Globetrotters stand up to bullying
BAY AREA LIFE: American Kitchen Company
More bay area life
HOME & GARDEN
Realtor's racy photos gets eyes on home listing
Are smaller dressers dangerous?
BAY AREA LIFE: American Kitchen Company
Investigation: Homebuyers say they're victims of dishonest 'flippers'
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Video shows dramatic clash at U.S. - Mexico border
Rain to return for several days across Bay Area
49ers release Reuben Foster after arrest for alleged domestic violence
Blizzard cancels flights, but air travel expected to break records
Bay Area activists call for U.S. to grant asylum to caravan refugees
Pedestrian, vehicle crossings reopen at San Ysidro
Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County
Pacifica police respond to report of body in water
Show More
Jackson, Edwards and Ravens run over Raiders 34-17
Winston shines, Bucs beat 49ers 27-9 to end 4-game skid
VIDEO: Bear walks into Truckee CHP station
'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel, 'Creed II' fuel record holiday box office
Stranger returns wallet to man with extra $40 inside
More News