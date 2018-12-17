Live life comfortably with La-Z-Boy

Cozy up in a brand new leather sofa or recliner this holiday season! Leather instantly adds a modern flair to any space with its sleek exterior, yet comfortable feel. The durable material contains natural oils, which inhibit cracking, peeling, flaking, and tearing for furniture that becomes softer and more beautiful with age. 50% stronger than other upholstery, leather outlasts fabric with its easy-to-clean texture that simply requires a quick dusting or wiping to yield vibrant furniture for decades to come.Fact #1 Leather outlasts fabric four-to-one: Leather is 50% stronger than other upholstery and could have a useful life of 12-20 years.Fact #2 Leather offers year round comfort: Leather "breathes" so it stays cook in the summer and warm in the winter.Fact #3 Leather is extremely durable: Strong enough to resist tearing, even along the seam lines, leather has natural oils that prevent cracking, flaking, tearing and peeling.Fact #4 Leather Ages Well: Leather is very flexibl3, so it will retain its shape and look new for years.Fact #5 Leather color stays vibrant: Each leather hide is finished with special dyes to create a deep, rich color that will remain beautiful throughout the life of the leather.Fact #6 Easy to care for: Leather simply requires a mild dusting or wiping to keep it looking good.