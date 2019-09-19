SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Should you buy a new appliance for the energy savings? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!
When you run the numbers, it just doesn't look like that great of a deal.
Back in the day, "get rid of your old refrigerator and you'll save a couple hundred dollars a year" was conventional wisdom. But it's generally not like that anymore. Most appliances will save you $40 to $50 a year. That's nothing to sneeze at, but a new appliance costs $750 or more. It would take 15 years before you break even.
So when you need to buy a new appliance, look for one that's energy efficient, but trying to save money by going that route today - that's going to be a hard one.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
QUICK TIP: Do energy-efficient appliances save money?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Amazon allows shoppers to pay cash for online purchases, WalletHub ranks the best California cities to retire, and consumers cite high TV costs as the reason for cord-cutting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More