QUICK TIP: Negotiating your rent

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know you can negotiate how much money you pay in rent? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!Most home buyers haggle over price, most renters do not. They look up a place on Craigslist and figure that's just how much it cost but that isn't true. If you simply ask this one question you can save a small fortune.Ask the landlord "Is this your best price?" Often it isn't and they'll give you a better deal. Now if that doesn't work, offer to sign a longer than usual lease. Try for a year rather than six months, or a year and a half rather than just a year.Also offer to pay three months in advance. It's a lot of money, but if you have the cash in savings many landlords will make you a deal to get their hands on that money. So remember, as with any deal: the asking price is just the starting point.