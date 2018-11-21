HOME & GARDEN

Realtor posts sexy photos of house to attract home buyers

EMBED </>More Videos

Realtor posts sexy photos of house to attract home buyers

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
One realtor went to the extreme to make sure people noticed a house listing in Conroe, Texas.

"Because we weren't getting any traffic. We needed to do something that was out there, and really pushing the envelope," realtor Kristin Gyldenege said.

The post included pictures of two fitness models wearing underwear and posing in different areas of the home.

"I wanted people to see the listing. I wanted traffic," Gyldenege said.

She received a lot of traffic from the listing, mostly positive, but some negative.

The angry comments eventually made its way to the Houston Association of Realtors, which removed the "sexy" photos from their website.

Gyldenege is proud of her creativity, but many realtors we talked to were shocked by the listing, and pointed out that the suggestive photos may turn off some buyers.

"We really want to be a little more professional. Professional photography, so we can appeal to anyone who may be interested in a home. So we wouldn't turn away different people," a local realtor said.

Gyldenege says until the Conroe home is sold, there's no such thing as bad publicity.

"When I found out I had 100 complaints, I'm like 'Sweet, that's like 10,000 people that have seen it,'" Gyldenege said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homereal estatephotosTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Are smaller dressers dangerous?
BAY AREA LIFE: American Kitchen Company
Investigation: Homebuyers say they're victims of dishonest 'flippers'
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Detectives arrest suspect in 1973 cold case murder of Leslie Perlov
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Travel to Sierra not recommended as heavy snow falls in area
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits firefighters assigned to Camp Fire in Butte County
Show More
New bill would protect PG&E from wildfire liability
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers expected through the night
Popular Thanksgiving dishes in every state
More News