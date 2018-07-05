HOME & GARDEN

San Jose couple finds 23-year-old note hidden in their bathroom

A San Jose couple found a note from more than 20 years ago hidden inside their bathroom wall.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Alex and Jess Monney were doing renovations when they saw the message left by the previous owners.

CNN obtained a picture of the note.

It says, "We remodeled this bathroom summer 1995. If you're reading this, that means you're remodeling the bathroom again. What's wrong with the way we did it?"

There's also a picture of the couple and a pet rabbit that also lived in the house.

The Monneys say they want to keep up the tradition by writing their own time capsule message, too.
