Santa Rosa contractor Chiaramonte Construction responds to complaints about rebuilds of homes destroyed in Tubbs Fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Carol McHale is one of at least five Tubbs Fire victims to file a complaint with the Sonoma County District Attorney against Chiaramonte Construction.The California State Contractors Licensing Board is investigating.Carol paid $90,000 to Chiaramonte Construction to rebuild a house that the company promised would be finished by now.Instead, lumber sits warped, and piers that the company dug for the foundation have collapsed."Chiaramonte left the holes exposed to the rain January through March, failing at least 7 inspections (up to about 20 now), ranging from incorrectly setting up water to the property - to the pier holes themselves.""Nothing they can say will restore my trust in them."ABC7 News interviewed Pam Chiaramonte on camera Wednesday in Tulare."We are not some fly-by-night company and did not go up there to take these people," she said, adding that false news reports have hurt her company's reputation."It began with a disgruntled and vindictive employee undermining us. This has devastated us as a family and a business," said Chiaramonte. "We went there to help, and we intend to get those homes done properly. We will pass inspection and we will be proud of them."The company initially planned to build the houses using Central Valley labor and materials at Central Valley prices."We were not naive on the construction end. But were naive in terms of obstacles we would face up there...Forty inches of rain?"When asked if the company would do anything differently, Chiaramonte said, "Our heart and intent would be the same...We would never do it the same way again...It has been nothing but a nightmare for our family and our company and we are still trying to do what we tried to do which is build those homes. The more we get questioned, the harder it is to do our jobs."Pam Chiaramonte said the company has had no indication that the State Contractors Licensing Board is investigating.