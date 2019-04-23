Sips with Spencer

Tips and tricks for creating sustainable party décor

SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- If you love wine tasting, vineyard hopping, and grapes galore, tune in to Sips with Spencer on ABC7. Every weekend, Spencer Christian will take you on a journey through some of the best wine destinations in the world and highlight the captivating stories behind each property.

In this segment, Spencer caught up with the Creative Director of Global Gourmet Catering, Scott Fairbanks, who shared his tips and tricks for creating sustainable party décor.

If you're looking for stunning views of the Silicon Valley, stellar wine experiences, and a rockin' concert series, head over to The Mountain Winery for endless fun! Located in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, this historic vineyard offers signature wine events with delicious food courtesy of Global Gourmet Catering.

Address:
14831 Pierce Rd
Saratoga, CA 95070

Click here for more information on The Mountain Winery.

Check out The Mountain Winery's events calendar.

Click here for more information on Global Gourmet Catering.
