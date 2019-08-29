7 On Your Side

What you should know when finding a moving company

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Moving to a new home can be exciting, yet stressful.

The moving industry has been compared to the wild, wild, west, so how do you find a moving company that you can trust?

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook Kevin Brasler to find some tips on finding a mover that will get you to your new home.

You can watch the video above to see the entire interview.

For ratings on 12 Bay Area moving companies, you have until October 5, 2019 to see a list for free for being an ABC7 News viewer.

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

