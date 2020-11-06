Home & Garden

Walker Edison recalls dressers for tipping hazard

Company offering full refunds or replacements for recalled dressers
Furniture maker Walker Edison has recalled thousands of dressers that could tip over and trap kids, causing injuries or even death.

Approximately 24,000 of the Spencer 3 & 4 drawer, wood models sold online by Best Buy, Target, Pier 1 and Amazon are impacted by the recall.

They were sold from 2018 through last March for about $200-$300.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, "The recalled drawer chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard."

So far, there have not been any reports of injuries.

Walker Edison is offering full refunds or replacement.

For more information on the recall, visit cpsc.gov and for information on getting a refund, visit Walker Edison's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfurniturerecallu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden takes marginal lead in GA
Live Election 2020 results and updates from CA, Bay Area
Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting center
Could there be a national lockdown if Biden wins? Experts explain
Bay Area restaurant, GrubHub in trouble over alcohol delivery
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance shows looters trashing Oakland pharmacy
Experts weigh in on moving forward, healing divides post-election
Show More
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Bay Area health officials considering self-quarantine after travel
Watch live ballot counting in Arizona's Maricopa County
Counties with worst COVID-19 surges overwhelmingly voted Trump
Seeing surcharges on medical, dental bills? This could be why
More TOP STORIES News