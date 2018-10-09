What you should know about induction cooktops

Like many Americans, you might be thinking about buying a new range or cooktop. Those big holiday meals - Thanksgiving and Christmas - are just around the corner!If you have not gotten one in a while, and you don't use gas - you may hear a new term - "induction" ranges or cooktops. Consumer Reports tells us what they are and why they are worth considering.If you are shopping for a range and have decided to go for a smooth top electric, you have one more big decision to make. Should you spend a little more and spring for something called an induction cooktop?They are similar in appearance, and, in fact, the oven operation is no different. But the way the induction cooktop heats, and the way it performs, is what sets it apart.Here's the science behind how it works. "Instead of a red-hot element below this glass surface, on induction cooktops, the element below the surface generates an electromagnetic field. The field interacts with the pot, and the pot itself gets hot," said Tara Casaregola, Consumer Reports Testing Expert.Every induction range and cooktop Consumer Reports tested has high power burners that provide quick cooktop heat and superb simmering. "See how only the half of this chocolate bar is melting? That's because the pan is very hot, but right next to it isn't," said Casaregola. "And that's the difference between induction and a radiant cooktop."Also, if you accidentally turn on an element when there's no pot, it won't heat up.So, are these cooktops worth the price? Induction ranges are getting cheaper. You can get a Consumer Reports recommended model for around $1,000. This Frigidaire Gallery got excellent ratings for heating and speed.A couple things to keep in mind: induction burners don't glow like radiant smooth tops do when they're hot. Some manufacturers have added imitation flames so you can tell when it's on.And if your current cookware isn't magnetic, you will have to replace it. Try sticking a magnet to the bottom to check. If it sticks, it will conduct heat on the induction cooktop. You can also check for this induction-approved icon on the bottom of cookware you're considering.One other drawback - a buzz or hum is common when using the higher settings, and you may notice clicking sounds on lower settings.Consumer Reports advises that some induction cooktop manufacturers recommend that people with pacemakers should check with their doctors, as the magnetic field could pose a risk to certain users.