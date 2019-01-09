GoFundMe Scam: Homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt arrested after missing court

EMBED </>More Videos

Arrest warrant issued for Johnny Bobbitt: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., January 8, 2019

A homeless veteran charged with engaging in a GoFundMe scheme has been taken into custody in Philadelphia after he failed to make a scheduled court appearance.

Johnny Bobbitt was due in a New Jersey court Tuesday to face charges he violated court-ordered conditions that allowed for his release from jail while awaiting trial.
RELATED: GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio

Bobbitt's lawyer John Keesler says he expected Bobbitt to appear in court.

EMBED More News Videos

Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on November 15, 2018.



Philadelphia police say he was apprehended in the city just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
RELATED: Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless vet was a hoax

Prosecutors say the 35-year-old conspired with Katelyn McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico to concoct a story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 for gas. Bobbit and the couple raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

GoFundMe says it has refunded everyone who contributed to the campaign.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gofundmehomelessscandalarrestu.s. & worldNew JerseyPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Extension granted allowing California's driver license to be used to fly
EXCLUSIVE: 3 detained, released in shooting death of Peninsula teen
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answer Covered California questions
Harlem Globetrotters return to ABC7 sports department for rematch
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of showers
CA treasurer channels former senator in Trump expletive
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
Politicians, firefighters react to Pres. Trump's FEMA threat
Show More
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
1 arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
Tom Steyer says he will not run for president in 2020
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
Downed tree narrowly misses home in San Jose
More News