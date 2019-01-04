EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5015726" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Trump holds press conference about government shutdown and border security.

An Honor Guard viewing took place for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh who was gunned down during a traffic stop hours after Christmas Day.A procession traveled from Modesto to Newman for Singh earlier this morning. Hundreds attended a viewing at the West Side Theater.During a press conference outside of the White House Friday, President Trump mentioned he called Cpl. Singh's widow and expressed his condolences.The suspect, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, who was previously identified by an alias, was charged with murder Wednesday.Four others are accused of aiding Virgen Mendoza while he was on the run will be back in court today. Their bail is set at $100,000 each.