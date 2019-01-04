An Honor Guard viewing is taking place for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh who was gunned down during a traffic stop hours after Christmas Day.A procession traveled from Modesto to Newman for Singh earlier this morning. The viewing will be held at the West Side Theater until noon.The suspect, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, who was previously identified by an alias, was charged with murder Wednesday.Four others are accused of aiding Virgen Mendoza while he was on the run will be back in court today. Their bail is set at $100,000 each.