CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Honor Guard viewing taking place for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh

A procession to honor fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh traveled from Modesto to Newman early Friday, January 4, 2019.

NEWMAN, Calif. (KGO) --
An Honor Guard viewing is taking place for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh who was gunned down during a traffic stop hours after Christmas Day.

A procession traveled from Modesto to Newman for Singh earlier this morning. The viewing will be held at the West Side Theater until noon.

RELATED: How to donate to family of fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh

The suspect, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, who was previously identified by an alias, was charged with murder Wednesday.

Four others are accused of aiding Virgen Mendoza while he was on the run will be back in court today. Their bail is set at $100,000 each.

Take a look at the latest stories, videos and updates on the shooting death of Corporal Ronil Singh.
