Hope Hicks, high-ranking Trump aide, tests positive for COVID-19, ABC News reports

WASHINGTON -- Hope Hicks, who serves as Counselor to the President and is one of the highest ranking aides in the Trump administration, has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News confirmed.ABC News reports that Hicks tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week, after traveling with President Donald Trump Tuesday to and from the first presidential debate against Joe Biden in Cleveland.Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president also traveled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate.Hicks previously served as White House communications director and re-joined the administration this year ahead of the election.A White House spokesperson told ABC News, "The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling."