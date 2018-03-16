Horrifying video shows passengers being flung from Georgian ski lift

EMBED </>More Videos

Eleven people were injured after a ski lift in the Eurasian country Georgia malfunctioned, flinging passengers off into the snow below. Warning: Some may find this video disturbing. (Yuri Leontyev/Instagram)

Eleven people were injured after a ski lift in the Eurasian country Georgia malfunctioned, flinging passengers off into the snow below.

The horrifying accident happened at the Gudauri resort in the Caucus mountains. In videos taken of the incident, some riders are seen falling into the snow before reaching the end while others were forcibly flung off at the bottom of the lift as the chair rounded a corner.

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing or upsetting.


A local health spokesperson told ABC News that eight of the injured riders were taken to a local hospital, though none suffered critical or life-threatening injuries.

The Mountain Resorts Development Company blamed the malfunction on a faulty rope in the lift system.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldeuropeaccidentski resortsskiing
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News