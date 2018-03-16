The horrifying accident happened at the Gudauri resort in the Caucus mountains. In videos taken of the incident, some riders are seen falling into the snow before reaching the end while others were forcibly flung off at the bottom of the lift as the chair rounded a corner.
WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing or upsetting.
A local health spokesperson told ABC News that eight of the injured riders were taken to a local hospital, though none suffered critical or life-threatening injuries.
The Mountain Resorts Development Company blamed the malfunction on a faulty rope in the lift system.