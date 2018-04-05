YOUTUBE SHOOTING

Hospitalized YouTube shooting victim upgraded to fair condition

EMBED </>More Videos

Hospitalized YouTube shooting victim upgraded to fair condition (1 of 13)

Hospitalized YouTube shooting victim upgraded to fair condition

The remaining hospitalized victim in the YouTube shooting has been upgraded from serious to fair condition. (AP)

By
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
The remaining hospitalized victim in the attack at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno has been upgraded from serious to fair condition, according to officials at San Francisco General Hospital.

The health of the man in his 30s has steadily improved since Tuesday's shooting and he's expected to make a full recovery.

Two women who were also wounded in the attack were released yesterday from the hospital.

TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting

Many workers returned to the YouTube building this morning where the shooting took place. Crime scene tape was removed and Cherry Avenue was open to traffic.

YouTube promised more security at all of their offices worldwide. Today guards were posted at several spots at all of the company's buildings on Cherry Avenue.

RELATED: YouTube shooting suspect's family in Menifee says they warned police ahead of attack

San Bruno Police also has two officers stationed at the campus today.

The parking garage entrance next to the courtyard where the shooting took place was closed.

Cars were directed up to another entrance and instead of just passing through an arm gate. Drivers also had to have a guard open another security gate.

YouTube is encouraging employees to take time off or work from home. The company is also making sure that wellness services are readily available.

Click here for full coverage on the YouTube shooting in San Bruno.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeinvestigationshootingyoutubeyoutube shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingsecuritysocial mediaSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
Shooter visited YouTube campus day before shooting
Report: YouTube employees routinely get threats
Mountain View police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
FULL VIDEO: Body cam footage of police encounter with YouTube shooter
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
More youtube shooting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News