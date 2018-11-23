Officers engaged in hours-long standoff with suspected gunman in San Jose

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in East San Jose Friday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in East San Jose Friday morning, according to San Jose Police Department.

Around 10:37 a.m. police responded to reports of a gunman in the 2800 block of Barrow Ct.

The person who called told police their family member had a handgun inside the home.



Police say the gunman shot at arriving officers, and at least one officer returned fire.

At this point the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, according to police. They do not know if he was injured.

Officers are still there, engaged in a standoff that's now more than seven hours long.

SWAT teams were also called to the scene.

A child and two adults were seen being escorted from the area as evacuations were ordered.



Family members told police no one else was inside the home.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Further details were not immediately made available.


