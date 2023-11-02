House fire turned wildfire contained in unincorporated Contra Costa County, officials say

Evacuation warnings were lifted in the community of Canyon near Moraga, where a home was destroyed as a fire spread to nearby brush.

CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- An evacuation warning has been lifted in an unincorporated community in Contra Costa County after a house fire turned into a wildfire overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The fire in Canyon, near Moraga, was contained early Thursday morning. Fire officials say that a home was destroyed as the fire spread to nearby brush.

One neighbor described being a witness to the fire.

"We heard an explosion, and then a few minutes later we heard fire trucks and I went out to the deck and we saw a house completely engulfed in flames," Christine Lavin said.

The Moraga Orinda Fire Department issued an "All-Clear" advisory for Canyon residents shortly before 2 a.m. Normal activities can now resume in the community, according to authorities.

Earlier in the day, residents were advised to prepare to evacuate due to a wildfire that began past 12 a.m. near the Post Office in Canyon.

The Moraga-Orinda Fire Marshal said the fire burned between half an acre to a full acre.

The fire marshal also said they had major access issues with very narrow roads and a limited water supply. That's why they had to bring in support from Cal Fire and other crews.

