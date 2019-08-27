House of Aloha Hawaii permanently closes with investigation underway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News has new developments in the story of a Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor who is accused of taking money from Bay Area residents but never booking their vacations.
In a new email to a House of Aloha Hawaii client, management writes, "The purpose of this letter is to notify you that House of Aloha Hawaii will be permanently closing down as we have suffered irrecoverable business losses. Any current and future bookings will be canceled. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."
House of Aloha Hawaii's Wendy Wong, who goes by Wen, spoke with ABC7 News I-Team Reporter Melanie Woodrow. She says clients were impacted from the end of June on, but Wen has never explained why.
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Parents of House of Aloha Hawaii travel booker Wendy Wong say Bay Area native took their money too
Clients like Rachel Nisperos and Mikey Boyd, who say they realized just months before their upcoming Hawaii wedding that despite paying Wen, there were no confirmed booking or flight itineraries.
"I wish we never crossed paths with her," said Nisperos.
Even Wen's own family says she owes them money. Her father wote in an emailed statement to the I-Team, "House of Aloha Hawaii is nothing more than a house of cards, house of deceit, and lies."
Over the weekend, Wen responded to ABC7 News I-Team Reporter Melanie Woodrow, in part writing, "Those that know the history between my dad, my stepmom and I, are not surprised by their actions. Who does this to their children?"
The Milpitas Police Department has referred the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
RELATED: I-TEAM: Wendy Wong of House of Aloha Hawaii responds to vacation booking allegations
The DA's Office has set up an email address for consumers with complaints about House of Aloha Hawaii. It isTravelComplaint@dao.sccgov.org
Wen's assistant Jaymie Rodriguez who works in the Civil Division records department at Santa Clara County Superior Court has not responded to the I-Team's requests for comment.
That new email from House of Aloha Hawaii asks clients for their address, date of the trip booked, the amount paid and payment method in order to receive a reimbursement.
Wen's attorney has not responded to the I-Team's requests for comment. Today, a spokesperson with Hawaiian Airlines told ABC7 News I-Team Reporter Melanie Woodrow, "We do work with trusted travel agents." That same spokesperson said, "We don't have any relationship or business with Wendy Tenedora Wong."
House of Aloha Hawaii permanently closes with investigation underway
I-TEAM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News