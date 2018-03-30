FRAUD

Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell indicted for wire fraud and money laundering

EMBED </>More Videos

An alleged $3.5 million Chinese bond scheme has led to the indictment of prominent megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell.

By
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana --
The allegations against Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell are disturbing. Federal prosecutors alleging the long-time pastor bilked millions from elderly and vulnerable investors.

RELATED: Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell insists bonds he sold are legitimate

None of the money was ever paid back. Now he and a business partner could be headed for prison in a scheme that seems too good to believe.

In the 1940's, the Chinese government offered bonds for sale.

Back then they might have been worth something, but by 2013, the communists were firmly in control of China and the bonds were worthless.

CLICK HERE: Read full indictment against Kirbyjon Caldwell

But federal prosecutors allege that didn't stop Pastor Caldwell and investment adviser Gregory Smith from offering investors quick and impressive returns on pre-revolutionary Chinese bonds starting in 2013 and continuing for years.

They allegedly sold nearly $3.5 million worth. Court papers suggest they aren't worth anything.
An indictment and second civil lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission allege the pair never paid any investor back, but kept them on the hook with frequent investor calls and promises of pay back.

According to court filings, Caldwell encouraged investors to "remain faithful and that they would receive their money. Caldwell also used religious references to give investors hope they would soon be repaid."

Both men face years in federal prison and could be made to pay back millions and forfeit a home the pastor owns in Houston.

Court filings suggest he used money from the alleged investment scheme to pay the mortgage on it.

Caldwell once served as one of President George W. Bush's spiritual advisors. He is currently listed as a limited partner with the Houston Texans.

The Texans released the following statement, "We have recently been made aware of a report involving Kirbyjon Caldwell. We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Sources told Eyewitness News that Caldwell is working with authorities to surrender in Louisiana within next week to 10 days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fraudmoney launderingcrimechurchu.s. & worldindictmentLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
FRAUD
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Scamming evolved: Be aware of card 'shimming'
New York police warn dating site users of bank fraud scam
Woman stops payment to scammer, bank pays him anyway
More fraud
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News