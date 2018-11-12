How big is an acre? Wildfire sizes explained

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --Wildfires are typically described in terms of the number of acres burned. Mathematically, an acre is equal to 43,560 square feet.
That's approximately the size of a football field, minus the end zones.
For comparison, the City of San Francisco, at 46.87 square miles, is nearly 30,000 acres.
Yosemite National Park covers 761,266 acres.
