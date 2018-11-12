WILDFIRE

How big is an acre? Wildfire sizes explained

EMBED </>More Videos

Wildfires are typically described with the number of acres burned, but how big is an acre? We explain (KGO-TV)

Kate G Eby
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Wildfires are typically described in terms of the number of acres burned. Mathematically, an acre is equal to 43,560 square feet.

MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

That's approximately the size of a football field, minus the end zones.
For comparison, the City of San Francisco, at 46.87 square miles, is nearly 30,000 acres.

Yosemite National Park covers 761,266 acres.

PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California
RELATED STORIES

President Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Camp Fire is now most destructive wildfire in California history
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler among celebrities to lose homes to the Southern California fires
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
Community center helps shooting survivors, fire evacuees in same week
California wildfires claim dozens of firefighters' homes
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirecal firedeadly firebrush fireCamp FireWoolsey FireNorth Bay FiresCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
49ers facing Giants for Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium on ABC7
Monday Night Football game in Santa Clara to go on as scheduled despite smoky air
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
More wildfire
Top Stories
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Pres. Trump wax figure takes a tour of San Francisco
49ers facing Giants for Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium on ABC7
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
Woolsey Fire burns 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
Winter Spare the Air Alert in effect through Friday
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air through Thursday, tracking rain next week
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
Monday Night Football game in Santa Clara to go on as scheduled despite smoky air
More News