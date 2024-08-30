Over 2,000 cases of mosquito-borne illness were reported in the U.S. this year.

'Drain, dress, defend': The simple steps recommended to keep mosquitoes at bay

More cases of the rare EEE virus are being reported.

With more than 2,000 cases of mosquito-borne illness reported across the United States this year, it's worth remembering that it's prime season for mosquito bites.

"We have several mosquito-borne and tick-borne viral diseases in the United States that occur each year. Our most common one is caused by West Nile virus," explained Erin Staples, MD, PhD, a medical epidemiologist with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's division of vector-borne diseases. "We also have several other viruses, like Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), causing particularly severe cases in the Northeast."

While West Nile is often mild or asymptomatic, it may cause brain inflammation. The EEE virus can also cause long term damage to the brain. Older adults, and people with underlying health conditions or who are on immunosuppressant drugs, are at a higher risk of developing severe illness from a mosquito bite.

Protecting yourself

Safeguarding against mosquito bites doesn't have to be complicated. According to Brian Byrd, PhD, the director of mosquito and vector-borne infectious disease laboratory at Western Carolina University, you just need to remember three things:

Drain, dress, defend

Drain any stagnant water around your property, including emptying buckets, clearing clogged gutters, and eliminating any potential mosquito breeding grounds.

Dress in long sleeves and pants to minimize exposed skin, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. If necessary, head indoors during those peak mosquito hours.

How to protect yourself from mosquitoes. ABC News, CDC

Finally, defend yourself with an EPA-registered insect repellent containing chemicals such as DEET, a standard ingredient in many commercial insect repellents that have been scientifically proven to be effective. You can find the repellent recommendations right for you on the Environmental Protection Agency's website, Byrd advised.

Simple steps like ensuring window screens are in good repair or using an air conditioner to make the air cooler than mosquitoes like, can help too.

Separating fact from fiction

In the age of social media, mosquito season is having its viral moment.

A quick scroll through TikTok brings up dozens of DIY mosquito repellent hacks - cooking up vanilla or cinnamon concoctions, spritzing yourself with dish soap and rubbing alcohol and even setting up a bubble machine in the backyard to confuse the itchy invaders.

While these mosquito hacks may be entertaining, there is little science to back them up, according to Staples.

For other home insect repellents there is at least a bit of evidence showing they might work.

For example, some research suggests that the age-old practice of burning certain plants to create smoke helps fend off the tiny blood suckers. However, inhaling smoke, for extended periods is not ideal, especially for people with asthma and other breathing problems. And a recent study found that a lotion containing 10% citronella oil -- a popular ingredient in natural candles and spray-on repellents --provided about 30 minutes of protection, though it was generally less effective than DEET.

The CDC recommends DEET as the gold standard for reliable protection against mosquito bites. The agency advises applying sprays that are 10-35% DEET to exposed skin or clothing, while avoiding sensitive areas like the eyes, mouth, or open wounds. Wash your hands after application and avoid overuse. Reapply every few hours or if you're getting bitten or sweating a lot.

"We want to take measures to reduce exposure to these mosquitoes because people are getting sick and people are getting hospitalized, and it's preventable," Byrd advised.

Aditi Kantipuly, MD, is a member of the ABC medical news unit.