Is that email really from your boss? How scammers are targeting businesses through email

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Better Business Bureau issued a new warning on Thursday regarding email scams that could be targeting your job.Is that email really from your boss?Scammers pretending to be your "boss" have bilked more $3 Billion from American businesses using this scheme.Lori Wilson from the Golden Gate Better Business Bureau spoke to 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney on how businesses have been targeted, and how it can protect its business and you---the employee.Wilson also points out if a business has been targeted, it can still retrieve money stolen from a scammer.Here is ato the Better Business Bureau's website with more information. Just look for "Business Email Compromise Scams."