Coronavirus

Coronavirus test process: How it will work with government's public-private partnership

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities around the country.

The partnership will include drive-thru testing in some locations and an online portal to screen those seeking to get tested. Here's how it will work:

The process begins on a website that is currently in development. Visitors will be prompted to fill out a screening questionnaire that will ask for information about symptoms, risk factors and possible exposure to another COVID-19 patient, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx explained.

If a test is warranted, visitors will be directed to a local screening center in their community. Trump said businesses like Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Target have offered to provide space in their parking lots for the pop-up testing centers around the country.

The test will be shipped to a laboratory, and results will be displayed on the screening website in as little as 24 hours, Birx said.

The website could be ready by Sunday night, officials said, and results could be turned around in 24 to 36 hours.

Verily, a company under Google, confirmed that it is working to "help triage" people for screening. But the company offered no details about what the tool would look like or when it would launch.

The FDA approved a new test from Roche Diagnostics, which is expected to make "up to half a million additional tests" "available early next week," Trump said, adding that the FDA also hopes to authorize an application from Thermo Fisher within 24 hours. He said that would create 1.4 million more tests next week and 5 million within a month.



Still, Trump said that officials don't want people to take the test unless they have certain symptoms. "It's totally unnecessary," Trump said. He added, "This will pass."

The announcement came as the Trump administration has come under fire for being too slow in making the test available. Trump said he doesn't "take responsibility at all" for the slow roll-out of testing.

As part of his national emergency declaration, Trump also waived interest on federally held student loans and moved to prop up energy markets, by directing the Department of Energy to buy oil to fill the strategic petroleum reserve "'right up to the top." Click here to learn more.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessinternetcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News