SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --California is facing some of the largest fires in state history.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra tweeted on Tuesday that in traumatic times like these, the state needs help reporting price gouging of essential supplies like food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, gas and housing.
If you see price gouging in your community, visit this page to file a complaint or call (800) 852-5225 or contact local law enforcement.
We’re facing some of the largest fires in our history. In traumatic times like these, we need help reporting price gouging of essential supplies such as: food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, gas, and housing. #CampFire #WoolseyFire #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/EBU9V0kmnl— Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) November 13, 2018