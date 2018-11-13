WILDFIRE

How to report price gouging during California wildfires

Homes leveled by the Camp Fire line a development on Edgewood Lane in Paradise, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
California is facing some of the largest fires in state history.

RELATED: California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state

Attorney General Xavier Becerra tweeted on Tuesday that in traumatic times like these, the state needs help reporting price gouging of essential supplies like food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, gas and housing.

If you see price gouging in your community, visit this page to file a complaint or call (800) 852-5225 or contact local law enforcement.

For more stories related to the wildfires burning across California, visit this page.

