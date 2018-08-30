Huge oak tree crushes several cars in Pleasant Hill

A 350 year old oak tree named Emma fell in Pleasant Hill overnight. The homeowner said it took out 61/2 cars but didn’t damage the house or hurt anyone. pic.twitter.com/TUgUChC43i — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 30, 2018

Several cars in Pleasant Hill are crushed after a section of a huge oak tree snapped off. The branches came down around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Hardy Circle. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.The homeowner was awake and tells ABC7 News she heard it happen. She says the sound was like the crack of a wood bat hitting a baseball. Then she heard a thud and knew immediately it was the tree. But she still couldn't believe what she saw when she opened the door."I was scared, I was scared it was going to fall the rest of the way and take out my house. It was a lot of stress," said homeowner Audra Cudd.The huge branches fell away from the house and toward the street, landing on seven parked cars lining both sides of the road.Cudd says the tree is a 350-year-old oak tree named Emma.The city put a plaque on the tree describing its history.Cudd, who lives in the home with her husband and four children, thinks the rest of the tree will have to be taken down. She says it isn't worth the risk.