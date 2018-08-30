Huge oak tree crushes several cars overnight in Pleasant Hill

A section of a huge oak tree snapped off around 12:30 this morning on Hardy Circle in Pleasant Hill. No one was hurt.

The homeowner was awake and heard it happen. She said the sound was like the crack of a wood bat hitting a baseball. Then she heard a thud and knew immediately it was the tree. But she still couldn't believe what she saw when she opened the door.

"I was scared, i was scared it was going to fall the rest of the way and take out my house. It was a lot of stress," said homeowner Audra Cudd.

It fell away from the house and toward the street, landing on 7 parked cars lining both sides of the street.

She says the tree is a 350-year-old oak tree named Emma.

The city put a plaque on the tree describing its history.

Audra thinks the rest of the tree will have to be taken down. She says it isn't worth the risk. She lives in the home with her husband and four adult children
