Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list captured at Detroit motel

By ABC7.com staff
DETROIT -- A suspected human trafficker who was on ICE's most wanted list has been captured after more than two years on the run.

Federal agents found 50-year-old Darrick Bell at an Econo-Lodge motel near Detroit.

Officers also found nearly $12,000 in cash and what they believe to be cocaine in the room.

Officials say Bell and his conspirators used drugs to coerce human trafficking victims into performing commercial sex work.

Bell also went by the aliases "Ghost" and "Tone."

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement say Bell was the leader of what was described as a sophisticated human trafficking and drug operation.

In January 2017, nearly 200 agents and officers were involved in a raid on another motel in Detroit, in what was described as one of the largest human trafficking operations in that city's history.

They found human trafficking victims, drugs and a gun. But they say Bell managed to escape the raid and had been on the run until now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganfugitive arrestfugitivehuman traffickingmost wantedicedrugs
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EB I-80 reopens after big rig overturns in Pinole
Thousands honor victims, share stories in Gilroy
AccuWeather Forecast: Modest warming begins today
WATCH TODAY: Housing Crisis Town Hall
$1,200 a month bunk beds aim to help ease SF's housing crisis
With Authority: MLB Trade Deadline A Dud? Giants and A's Grades, Crying over Cartoons
EXCLUSIVE: Questions raised about investigation of Bay Area men arrested in Italian officer slaying
Show More
Bay Area housing prices: A look at the outrageous numbers
Gilroy police find 16th person injured during shooting
ASK FINNEY: Your housing and renting questions
Tightened security at Fremont's Festival of the Arts after Gilroy shooting
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting survivors share harrowing tale
More TOP STORIES News