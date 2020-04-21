whale

Dead humpback whale washes ashore at San Francisco's Baker Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Beachgoers are being warned to stay away from a dead humpback whale that washed ashore at San Francisco's Baker Beach.


On Tuesday, scientists with the Marine Mammal Center performed a partial necropsy on the female juvenile whale.

Center officials say it's unknown at this time what led to the whale's death but should have more information when the final necropsy report is finished.

