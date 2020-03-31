Coronavirus coping: San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, wife Lexi share how they're sheltering in place

The dynamic duo spent some time with ABC7 News to share how they're passing the time at home.
My favorite #QuarantineLife interview ever. @LetsGetLexi and @hunterpence giving me virtual elbow bumps on @abc7newsbayarea! They also sent ❤️ to all you @SFGiants fans and said they can’t wait to come back to #SF! pic.twitter.com/On5di10x4M— Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) March 31, 2020
Between lots of laughs exchanged with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui, they talked about everything from books, movies, and chores to how they keep in touch with Giants teammates.
Lexi has been posting several videos on her YouTube channel showing them sheltering in place while Hunter is busy tweeting.
From who's doing the laundry to their excitement and love for San Francisco they share it all their positive energy!
They also talked about their new project, Pineapple Labs, in which they're launching a coffee and mug set to help hungry children.
The products become available on April 1. All the proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry.
First video wasn't enough to get your Giants fix? Watch Part 2, here:
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19