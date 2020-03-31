Coronavirus California

Coronavirus coping: San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, wife Lexi share how they're sheltering in place

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During the novel coronavirus pandemic, no one is exempt from sheltering in place, even celebrity couples like San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence and his wife Lexi.

The dynamic duo spent some time with ABC7 News to share how they're passing the time at home.



Between lots of laughs exchanged with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui, they talked about everything from books, movies, and chores to how they keep in touch with Giants teammates.

Lexi has been posting several videos on her YouTube channel showing them sheltering in place while Hunter is busy tweeting.
From who's doing the laundry to their excitement and love for San Francisco they share it all their positive energy!

They also talked about their new project, Pineapple Labs, in which they're launching a coffee and mug set to help hungry children.

The products become available on April 1. All the proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry.

First video wasn't enough to get your Giants fix? Watch Part 2, here:
EMBED More News Videos

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, no one is exempt from sheltering-in-place, even celebrity couples like San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence and his wife Lexi. Here's more on how they're sheltering-in-place.



Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantscelebritybaseballcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placesportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News