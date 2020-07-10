accuweather

Hurricane hacks: Food in the washing machine and more

When preparing for a hurricane, there are things you can do to make sure your stuff stays safe and dry, even if the power goes out.

Check out these cool hacks from AccuWeather.

FOOD

If you need extra storage for food, try keeping it in your washing machine. You can pack the food in with ice because it will drain out after it melts. What's more, the metal will continue to help keep the food cold after the ice melts.

SEE ALSO: Foods to stock up on before a storm hits

WATER

If losing power also means losing water in your home, be sure to plan ahead.

During storms, you can store water in your bathtub so you have some ready for the toilet. Also, be sure to take a shower before the storm hits.

POSSESSIONS

If you're worried about things getting wet, a dishwasher is a good place to keep them dry because it is sealed off so well. Put your stuff inside a zip-close bag before storing it in there. Just make sure you don't forget to retrieve the items after the storm!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane dorianwaterfoodhome tiphurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Weekend plans? Hottest highs Sunday
Bright comet now visible to naked eye in July night sky
Lightning strikes frighteningly close to state trooper: VIDEO
Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data shows where COVID-19 is hitting Bay Area hardest
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
LIVE: Thurmond hosts task force on education funding
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF Giants announce Buster Posey has opted out of 2020 season
2 deputies shot, suspect killed in Knightsen
Berkeley proposes eliminating police from traffic stops, enforcement
Show More
Most disapprove of Trump's COVID-19, race relations response: POLL
National Police Assoc. urges Palo Alto to remove fugitive from BLM mural
COVID-19 survivor reunited with family after 93 days in hospital
I-580 reopened at Altamont Pass after brush fire
Report details years of alleged sex abuse at San Jose school, president apologizes
More TOP STORIES News