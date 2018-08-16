Husband charged with killing pregnant wife, 2 young daughters

KARMA ALLEN
A Colorado man is charged with killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters after the mother and their little girls were reported missing earlier this week.

Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and the couple's daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, were reported missing on Monday by a family friend, according to police in Frederick, about 35 miles north of Denver.

The FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation joined local police on the missing persons case, and on Wednesday night, authorities announced that Watts' husband, Chris Watts, was arrested.

Chris Watts, 33, was booked on three counts each of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Chris Watts had initially told reporters that his wife, 34, disappeared without a trace, leaving her purse and keys at home.

"When I came home and then walked in the house, nothing. Vanished. Nothing was here," he told ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver on Tuesday. "My kids are my life. ... I mean, those smiles light up my life."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
BART recovering from major delays across system
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Police: Man confesses to killing missing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Police say driver in crash that killed CHP officer, motorist was on phone
Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship defendant will try to separate cases, per lawyer
San Mateo police investigating report of sexual assault involving ride-share passenger
Procession held for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Sacramento man was part of ISIS, officials say
VIDEO: Procession honors firefighter killed in Complex Fires
Warriors relive championship magic at film debut in Oakland
Good doggo stands up on BART to make room
Future of SF restaurant unclear after owner arrested on immigration-related charges
More News