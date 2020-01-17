Traffic

1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy 1 in Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. -- A young man was killed and two other people were injured in a wrong-way collision on southbound state Highway 1 in Pacifica early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 3:14 a.m. on the highway near Manor Drive, Officer Bert Diaz said.

A Dodger Charger, driven by a man between 25-35 years old, entered state Highway 1 going northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck a Mercedes SUV driven by a man between 40-50 years old.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. A woman in the Dodge between 25-35 years old was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The southbound lanes of state Highway 1 remain closed with traffic being diverted to state Highway 35 with no estimated time of reopening. A young man was killed and two other people were injured in a wrong-way collision on southbound state Highway 1 in Pacifica early Thursday
morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 3:14 a.m. on the highway near Manor Drive, Officer Bert Diaz said.

A Dodger Charger, driven by a man between 25-35 years old, entered state Highway 1 going northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck a Mercedes SUV driven by a man between 40-50 years old.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. A woman in the Dodge between 25-35 years old was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The southbound lanes of state Highway 1 remain closed with traffic being diverted to state Highway 35 with no estimated time of reopening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpacificachphighway 1fatal crashwrong way
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News