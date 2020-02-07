All lanes reopen after gravel tractor-trailer crash on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All lanes reopened nearly three hours after a gravel tractor-trailer overturned on its side on U.S. Highway 101 north of College Avenue Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

A sedan that was involved in the collision around 7:20 a.m. sustained major front-end damage, and the wreck caused unsafe gashes in the roadway and Caltrans planned to fill with concrete, the CHP said.

All lanes reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

The tow truck to remove the overturned trailer arrived at the scene around 9:15 a.m.
