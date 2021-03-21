Highway 85 reopens after wrong-way crash shuts down southbound lanes in San Jose, CHP says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A crash along Highway 85 has prompted a sig alert in San Jose Sunday morning.This along Highway 85 near the De Anza Boulevard off-ramp.All lanes of southbound 85 have since reopened. Caltrans says motorists should expect some minor delays as crews are clearing the scene.The lanes were closed after a multi-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver reported shortly after 8 a.m., with debris across all lanes, the CHP said.