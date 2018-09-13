WILDFIRE

I-5 closes again due to Delta Fire near Redding

The Delta Fire has just forced the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions. This is happening near Mt. Shasta, north of Redding. (KRCR)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The Delta Fire has just forced the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions. This is happening near Mt. Shasta, north of Redding.

The wildfire broke out more than a week ago and closed I-5 for almost six days.

VIDEO: 'I might die here': Videos show drivers escaping wildfire on I-5 in Shasta County near Redding

The fire has burned 90 square miles - that's practically twice the size of San Francisco.

It is 17 percent contained.

PHOTOS: A look at wildfires burning across California
