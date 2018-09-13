I-5 reopens near Redding as Delta Fire rages on

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --Interstate 5 has reopened near Redding. This comes after the Delta Fire forced the closure of all lanes in both directions on Thursday afternoon.
The wildfire broke out more than a week ago and closed I-5 for almost six days.
The fire has burned 90 square miles - that's practically twice the size of San Francisco.
It is 17 percent contained.
