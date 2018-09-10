WILDFIRE

I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres

Officials say a major interstate near the California-Oregon border has reopened six days after a wildfire roaring along the roadway forced its closure. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. --
Officials say a major interstate near the California-Oregon border has reopened six days after a wildfire roaring along the roadway forced its closure.

California Department of Transportation spokeswoman Denise Yergenson says one lane in each direction of Interstate 5 reopened Monday at 8:30 a.m.

VIDEO: 'I might die here': Videos show drivers escaping wildfire on I-5 in Shasta County near Redding

She says no vehicles carrying potential flammable materials will be allowed along a 17-mile stretch between Antlers Bridge in Lakehead and Flume Creek Road south of the city of Dunsmuir, California. She says that includes vehicles carrying hay, wood chips, lumber, logs.

The highway that traverses the West Coast from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce had been closed since Wednesday, forcing trucks and other traffic on smaller roads that has added 100 miles (160 kilometers) to their journeys.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California, interactive look at home damage

This map shows the Delta Fire burning in Shasta County, California on Saturday, September 9, 2018.

Get the latest stories and videos on wildfires burning across California, here.

PHOTOS: A look at wildfires burning across California
