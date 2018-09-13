WILDFIRE

I-5 reopens near Redding as Delta Fire rages on

Interstate 5 is closed due to the Delta Fire burning near Redding, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2018. (KRCR)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Interstate 5 has reopened near Redding. This comes after the Delta Fire forced the closure of all lanes in both directions on Thursday afternoon.

The wildfire broke out more than a week ago and closed I-5 for almost six days.

VIDEO: 'I might die here': Videos show drivers escaping wildfire on I-5 in Shasta County near Redding

The fire has burned 90 square miles - that's practically twice the size of San Francisco.

It is 17 percent contained.

Get the latest stories and videos on wildfires burning across California, here.

PHOTOS: A look at wildfires burning across California
