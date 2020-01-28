I-580 Shooting: CHP says 1 injured in Oakland freeway shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a shooting on eastbound I-580 in Oakland Monday morning that left one person in critical condition.Police say it occurred near Keller Avenue at 9:53 a.m.A person sitting in the front passenger seat of a white Infiniti was hit by gunfire, CHP says. The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.The woman driving the car and two young girls, ages 1 and 4, traveling as passengers were not injured in the shooting.The shooting appears to be targeted, according to the CHP. The suspects are being described as two masked individuals in a white SUV hatchback.If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707.917.4491.