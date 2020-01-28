I-580 Shooting: CHP says 1 injured in Oakland freeway shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a shooting on eastbound I-580 in Oakland Monday morning that left one person in critical condition.

Police say it occurred near Keller Avenue at 9:53 a.m.

A person sitting in the front passenger seat of a white Infiniti was hit by gunfire, CHP says. The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The woman driving the car and two young girls, ages 1 and 4, traveling as passengers were not injured in the shooting.

The shooting appears to be targeted, according to the CHP. The suspects are being described as two masked individuals in a white SUV hatchback.

If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707.917.4491.

