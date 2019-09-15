I-80 reopened in Vallejo after shooting investigation

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo are now open early Sunday morning after a shooting forced the closure of all lanes Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.According to CHP Sgt. Raul Gonzalez, a person in a car headed east on I-80 just west of the I-780 interchange in Vallejo at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday was struck by at least one bullet. Gonzalez had no other information on the victim, including the extent of that person's injuries."There appears to be a victim of a gunshot wound in a dark-colored vehicle," said Gonzalez, noting that witnesses may have seen that vehicle drift off onto the right shoulder of the freeway, and that it may have looked more like an accident than a shooting.All eastbound I-80 traffic was still being diverted off the freeway at Magazine Street as of 10:40 p.m. Saturday as investigators worked the scene. The freeway was reopened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.It wasn't known what prompted the shooting, and the CHP is looking for the public's help in learning what happened and why. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call the CHP tip line at (707) 917-4491.