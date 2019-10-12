'I just wanted to get out of there': Saddleridge evacuee describes fleeing fire in SoCal

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES -- There has been an outpouring of generosity for people who have been evacuated due to the Saddleridge Fire, with supplies like food and pet supplies being donated to local shelters.

One evacuation shelter in Northridge was full and had to refer new evacuees to other locations.

One woman described how she had to sleep in her office after evacuating her home before she got to the shelter. Luckily the shelter allowed her to bring her dogs, Carlos and Cowboy.

Having to evacuate was a difficult experience, Sylmar resident Mary Fernandez said.

"It was just shocking," she said. "I never think that it's going to happen again."

"You get as ready as you can but when you see the flames - there are no words for how upset you get. Because you don't know what you're going to come back home to."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northridgebrush firesaddleridge firewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ homeowner believes she was targeted by brazen burglars
Power fully restored to Bay Area after outages, PG&E says
Electrician saved dozens of Napa wineries from a ruined Harvest during outages
I-TEAM: PG&E facing intense criticism for holding wine-tasting this week while planning blackouts
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
PG&E CEO responds to viewer question about 'party' held during power shutoffs
Best places to view the Blue Angels according to locals
Show More
Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses
Officials say NorCal man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
WATCH IN 60: PG&E restoring power, wildfire ravages SoCal, Bay Area parent sentenced in College admissions scandal, Fleet Week soars
PG&E Power Outage: CEO apologizes, responds to criticism
Man suffers heart attack while trying to battle Saddleridge Fire
More TOP STORIES News