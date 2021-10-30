'I Run With Maud' on ESPN+ follows Black runners movement inspired by Ahmaud Arbery's life, death

CHICAGO -- "I Run With Maud" is an anthem inspired by the savage killing of a young Black man in Georgia, just because he was jogging in a neighborhood where some men thought he was suspicious.ABC7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders spoke with the director of the ESPN+ film you can see now about a movement inspired by Ahmaud Arbery's life and death."The constant pursuit of freedom, and the constant pursuit of being able to move in this body, with this skin and be free," director Sarah M. Kazadi said.Ahmaud Arbery was just 25 when he was shot last year. Three men now are now on trial for his murder. Distance runners are crossing the finish lines in his name."Really it's a problem that people have with Black runners," said Tony Reed, founder of the National Black Marathoners Association. "People have thrown items out of their car at me, I've been called the n-word. I just have to be extra alert when I'm out there because I never know when it's going to happen."Many people in the film said, "this could have been me.""Every Black runner, when they leave their house, they do have this thought in their mind," Kazadi said. "I didn't know how deep it was. What I love the most is that it doesn't deter them, they still get out there they still do their miles per day. Despite the fear, a powerful expression of Blackness."One of the suspects recorded the confrontation and the video went viral. Arbery's mother can't bear to watch it."Ahmaud Arbery was actually, my son, he was actually my baby boy, not just a jogger," his mother said in the film."This was her son and he impacted a lot of people all over the country all over the world," Kazadi said. "This was still somebody's baby."As for her film's legacy, Kazadi said her hope is that "we persevere, and these runners are literally doing that every single day, every time they take those runs in their neighborhoods."