ABC7 I-Team confronts San Francisco police sergeant accused of unlawfully pulling fire alarm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Watch as the I-Team's Dan Noyes confronts the San Francisco police sergeant under criminal investigation for unlawfully pulling a fire alarm at a police department in another city.

SFPD Sgt. Maria Donati is still on the job at the San Francisco Hall of Justice Traffic Window, even though Pacifica police published her picture on Facebook, asking for the public's help in identifying her.

The I-Team is working the story, finding out why pulling a false fire alarm is serious, especially for a law enforcement officer.

